Bucks star Bobby Portis' home burglarized

The Brief Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis said his home was burglarized Saturday night, Nov. 2. He said prized possessions were stolen. He said anyone with information can send it to info@bobbyportis.com.



Portis posted on social media that his home was burglarized, and his prized possessions were stolen.

"I've worked hard to do good in the Milwaukee community and I hope you all can help do the same by sending any tips regarding this crime to: info@bobbyportis.com. Any information that directly leads to catching the criminals involved or return of my property will be rewarded," he posted.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.