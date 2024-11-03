Expand / Collapse search

Bucks star Bobby Portis' home burglarized

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 3, 2024 2:47pm CST
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis said his home was burglarized Saturday night, Nov. 2.

Portis posted on social media that his home was burglarized, and his prized possessions were stolen.

"I've worked hard to do good in the Milwaukee community and I hope you all can help do the same by sending any tips regarding this crime to: info@bobbyportis.com. Any information that directly leads to catching the criminals involved or return of my property will be rewarded," he posted.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

  • Bobby Portis on X, formally known as Twitter