Bucks reportedly trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to Heat; reaction pours in

The Brief The Bucks reportedly traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. The trade ends Antetokounmpo's 13-year run with the Bucks. In return, Milwaukee received Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis.



Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal, according to a report late Monday night from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Reaction to the news is pouring in on Tuesday morning.

Reaction

What they're saying:

County Executive David Crowley

"Giannis Antetokounmpo helped transform not only the Milwaukee Bucks, but our entire community.

"Since arriving to Milwaukee in 2013, Giannis has done more than become one of the greatest players in NBA history – he made Milwaukee County his home. He built a life here and welcomed his family into our community. Over the past 13 years, Milwaukee embraced Giannis, and Giannis embraced Milwaukee in return, creating a bond that extends far beyond basketball.



"Upon the heels of the Bucks’ NBA Championship victory in 2021, there was an unmatched sense of excitement across Milwaukee County. From the electric atmosphere that filled our neighborhoods after Game 6, to the pride we all felt during the championship parade, we would not have those memories without our MVP.



"Giannis has always carried himself with humility, determination, and a deep appreciation for Milwaukee. As County Executive and a proud Bucks season ticket holder, I've had the opportunity to see firsthand the impact Giannis has had both on-and-off the court. He put Milwaukee on the world stage, invested in our community, and inspired countless young people to believe that anything is possible through hard work and perseverance.



"While Bucks fans across Milwaukee County are saddened to see him leave, we are also incredibly grateful for everything he gave to this organization and our region. His legacy will forever be a part of Milwaukee's story. The memories he created, the championship he helped deliver, and the pride he brought to our city will not be forgotten.



"On behalf of Milwaukee County, I want to thank Giannis for his years of leadership, his commitment to our community, and the joy he brought to so many Milwaukeeans. We wish him, Mariah, and their entire family continued success and happiness in this next chapter.



"Milwaukee will always be home to Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Milwaukee Diaper Mission

"Milwaukee Diaper Mission extends its heartfelt gratitude to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the entire Antetokounmpo family as Milwaukee reflects on the remarkable impact they have had on our city over the past decade.

The Antetokounmpo family’s foundational support helped elevate awareness of diaper need and the challenges facing families across our community. Through their generosity, advocacy, and willingness to lend their voices to important causes, they helped shine a light on an issue that is often overlooked but affects thousands of local children and caregivers every day.

"We are incredibly grateful to Giannis and Mariah for the support they have shown Milwaukee Diaper Mission over the years," said Meagan Johnson, Founder and Executive Director of Milwaukee Diaper Mission. "Their belief in our mission helped introduce our work to new audiences, raise awareness of diaper need, and inspire others throughout the community to get involved."

The Antetokounmpo family's commitment to giving back has left a lasting mark on Milwaukee. Their kindness, leadership, and dedication to serving others have inspired countless individuals and organizations, including Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

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While their impact on our organization and community will not be forgotten, Milwaukee Diaper Mission's mission remains as urgent as ever. Today, the organization continues to provide essential diapering and period supplies to thousands of children and menstruators each month through a network of dozens of nonprofit partners across Milwaukee.

"As we celebrate the contributions of the Antetokounmpo family, we are also reminded of the incredible community that stands behind this work every day," Johnson said. "Our mission continues because of the collective support of volunteers, donors, community partners, foundations, and advocates who believe that every family deserves access to basic essentials."

Milwaukee Diaper Mission wishes Giannis and the Antetokounmpo family continued success in their next chapter and offers sincere thanks for the role they have played in advancing our mission and strengthening our community.

The work of Milwaukee Diaper Mission will continue, fueled by the same spirit of compassion, generosity, and community partnership that has always been at the heart of our organization."

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