Bucks Game 2 Watch Party: 'Limited services' due to weather

Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks fans in the Deer District for the Game 5 watch party on April 27, 2022.

MILWAUKEE - Due to the anticipated rain and low temperatures Tuesday night, the Bucks Watch Party presented by Motorola edge will be operating with limited services in the Plaza at Deer District for Game 2 of the Bucks-Celtics playoff series, a release said Monday.

Fans are still encouraged to come watch the game in Deer District, where the game will be shown on the screens in the Plaza and The Beer Garden, as well as inside Deer District establishments.

Outdoor food and beverage sales will be limited to the covered Beer Garden and Tanduay Tiki Hut.