Bucks draft: Brayden Burries, Nate Ament introduced after Giannis trade

The Milwaukee Bucks introduced on Thursday, June 25, their two new players selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

Bucks GM Jon Horst and head coach Taylor Jenkins were also on hand at the event at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club in Milwaukee.

Giannis traded to the Miami Heat

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The Milwaukee Bucks ended the franchise-defining Giannis Antetokounmpo era, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania late Monday night.

Antetokounmpo, along with 2021 NBA champion Bobby Portis, are headed to the Miami Heat in the reported swap.

The deal sent three first-round picks – including the No. 13 overall in Tuesday night's NBA Draft – a pick swap and a second rounder to Milwaukee.

The Bucks selected Arizona guard Brayden Burries with their own pick Tuesday at No. 10. They acquired Tennessee forward Nate Ament, the No. 13 pick, from the Miami Heat.

The Bucks will also reportedly receive Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis.

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As Milwaukee reacts to the superstar shake-up of the reported trade, FOX6 News is hearing from fans, organizations, community leaders and others about the impact Antetokounmpo – and Portis – have had on the city. Read and watch more below.