The Brief The Bucks reportedly traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. In return, Milwaukee received Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis. The trade ends Antetokounmpo's 13-year run with the Bucks, during which he led the team to a 2021 NBA Finals championship.



The Milwaukee Bucks traded superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, according to a report late Monday night from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The details:

The Bucks sent Antetokounmpo, along with Bobby Portis, to Miami. In return, the Heat will send Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis to Milwaukee – along with three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

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Giannis in Milwaukee

The backstory:

Antetokounmpo's NBA journey began when the Bucks selected him out of Greece in the 2013 draft, No. 15 overall.

In the 13 seasons since, Antetokounmpo has cemented himself as one of the most dominant players in the history of both the NBA and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 19, 2026. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo has been named an NBA All-Star in 10 consecutive seasons. He has also tallied nine All-NBA honors, been named to five All-Defense teams, earned a defense player of the year award, and was the league's most valuable player twice.

The crowning achievement of Antetokounmpo's tenure in Milwaukee was the 2021 NBA championship, after which he was named NBA Finals MVP.

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Antetokounmpo sits at or near the top of almost every major statistical record in Bucks history. He leads the franchise in games played, points, assists, offensive and defensive rebounds, blocks, field goals made, and free throws made. He is second in steals, trailing only Quinn Buckner.

Dig deeper:

Family and basketball have gone hand-in-hand during Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee. He and his now-wife, Mariah, have welcomed four children. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis' older brother, has been a teammate for six seasons – including the 2021 championship. Alex Antetokounmpo appeared in six games with the Bucks this past season, though he and Giannis never shared the court.

The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, named after Giannis' late father, has been active in the Milwaukee community with efforts including basketball camps and Powering Milwaukee Forward, which awards grants to nonprofits focused on food, housing, education and health, as well as regular donations and drives that support the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

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‘Mayor’ of Milwaukee

The backstory:

Portis heads to Miami after six seasons, more than half of his 11-year NBA career, in Milwaukee. The fan favorite forward was a key piece of the 2021 NBA championship team.

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Originally a first-round pick out of Arkansas in 2015, Portis' professional career began with the Chicago Bulls before stops with the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks. He joined the Bucks as a free agent in 2020.

Portis appeared in more than 400 regular-season games for Milwaukee, but started just over 100 – a rotation regular who primarily profiled as the team's sixth man during his tenure.

Next chapter

What they're saying:

Antetokounmpo said coming into last season that he is at the point in his career where he thinks about his legacy, and how more championships are important to him. Told he is already considered an all-time great, he bristled at the notion.

"I’m not there yet," Antetokounmpo said that day at Bucks training camp.

"Every basketball player, every athlete, starts a career and they have this quest of what they want to accomplish and what to be remembered for. And I think at this point, I’ve accomplished everything that I’ve put my mind to."

He said those words in Miami. And now, Miami is about to be his new home.

Editor's note: This story was updated to add more information.