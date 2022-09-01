Bucks blood drive Friday; donors will receive special ticket offer

article

The Milwaukee Bucks, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are teaming up to host the Bucks Blood Drive at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Sept. 2. The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heading into a holiday weekend, there is a significant need for blood donations. The Bucks Blood Drive is looking to welcome 350 donors, potentially saving more than 1000 lives.

Those who donate will receive a special buy on get one free ticket offer to a 2022 Bucks preseason game at Fiserv Forum.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News