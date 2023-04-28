Wife arrested after shooting husband in Buckeye while kids were home, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after his wife, who is now in custody, reportedly shot him at their Buckeye home, police said on the afternoon of April 28.

The incident happened near Verrado Way and Eastview Way at around 10 a.m.

"Officers at the time received information from a male reporting that his wife had shot him," said Carissa Planalp with the Buckeye Police Department.

According to investigators, the couple, both in their 30s, had some kind of argument that escalated into the shooting. The wife, according to officials, took a handgun and shot the husband multiple times.

"Our understanding is that two children were inside the home at the time, so [Department of Child Safety] has been contacted," said Planalp.

The husband was able to call police, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In the aftermath of the shooting, residents in the area say the neighborhood was known to be quiet and family friendly.

"I was driving home, and I noticed the helicopter over the freeway and as I got close, the helicopter was circling around my neighborhood," said Connie Legg. "I saw police cars exiting my street, and I turned down my street and my whole street is blocked off."

Police spoke with the wife, and after determining her motive, she was arrested on April 29. She's identified 29-year-old Katherine Wheeler.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Where the shooting happened: