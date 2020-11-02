Bublr Bike offers free 30-minute rides on Election Day

Bublr Bikes will offer free rides on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) by offering a free 30-minute ride to all community members to encourage voter turnout.

The purpose of the initiative is to provide free transportation to citizens who might not have a personal vehicle to make it to their preferred polling site, but who still wish to cast their ballot on Election Day.

Bublr Bikes has 84 stations and more than 700 bikes located around Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and West Allis.

If you are planning to check out a Bublr Bike Tuesday, a news release says there are some important things to note before checking a bike out. First, no code is needed to enjoy a free 30-minute ride on Election Day, and the free ride ends when the bike is returned to a Bublr Bikes station. Individual rides over 30 minutes will cost $3 for each additional 30 minutes. Although users will not be charged Tuesday for rides 30 minutes and under, a credit or debit card is required to check out a Bublr Bike and a $10 hold is placed the first time you check out a bike.

Voters can find their voting location at myvote.wi.gov and a map of Bublr Stations and polling locations at bublrbikes.org/free-bublr-bike-rides-election-2020.



