Brunch options at Mequon Market, fresh, healthy alternatives that taste great

Tacos, Tostadas and Tortas are just some of the tasty options you can find at Cafe Corazon in Mequon
Brian is at the Mequon Market seeing what else is on the menu for Brunch.
MEQUON, Wis. - Tacos, Tostadas and Tortas are just some of the tasty options you can find at Cafe Corazon in Mequon. Brian is at the Mequon Market seeing what else is on the menu for Brunch.
Café Corazon has been voted the best Mexican Restaurant in the area a few times, and with amazing food and beverages you can see why
Brian is at their Mequon Market location getting served something saucy.
About Mequon Public Market (website)
The Mequon Public Market is a multi-vendor market with restaurants and specialty shopping. We’re a community committed to bringing the best restaurants and entertainers to create one unique space for an unforgettable experience. Sip on a cocktail, pick up a bouquet of flowers and enjoy weekend brunch, lunch and dinner!
There’s something special about a fresh salad with all the fixings - And Santorini Grill has a great Greek Salad
Brian is at the Mequon Market sampling one of the biggest and best salads in the area.
Looking for some authentic, housemade Greek cuisine including gyros, shish kabobs, lamb, pastitsio and other Greek classics?
Brian can help, he’s at Mequon Market with the owner of Santorini Grill.
Aloha Poke recently opened their third Wisconsin location and it’s a perfect fit at the Mequon Market
Aloha Poke recently opened their third Wisconsin location and it’s a perfect fit at the Mequon Market
Fresh, healthy alternatives that taste great. That’s Aloha Poké
Brian is at their new Mequon location checking out one of their best selling bowls.