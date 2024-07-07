Lakeshore State Park Brunch on the Beach; music, food, and more

Brunch on the Beach at Lakeshore State Park
Melissa Shaw and David Wenstrup from Friends of Lakeshore State Park joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Sunday's 'Brunch on the Beach.'
MILWAUKEE - What could be better than a nice brunch? How about a brunch by the beach?
Head to Lakeshore State Park for the 3rd Annual ‘Brunch on the Beach’ on Sunday, July 7.
Hosted by The Friends of Lakeshore State Park, the relaxing brunch at Lakeshore’s pebble beach also includes food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, and a kite flying demonstration by Wisconsin Kiters.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.
Enjoying brunch at Lakeshore State Park
Enjoying the beauty of Lakeshore State Park
Park Ranger Elaine Zautke with the Wisconsin DNR joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Brunch on the Beach at Lakeshore State Park.
Good food at Brunch on the Beach
Hannah Koplin and Amanda Buhrman joined FOX6 WakeUp from the Lakeshore State Park, cooking up some great food before the crowds come in to the 3rd annual Brunch on the Beach.
