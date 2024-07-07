Lakeshore State Park Brunch on the Beach; music, food, and more

What could be better than a nice brunch? How about a brunch by the beach?

Head to Lakeshore State Park for the 3rd Annual ‘Brunch on the Beach’ on Sunday, July 7.

Hosted by The Friends of Lakeshore State Park, the relaxing brunch at Lakeshore’s pebble beach also includes food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, and a kite flying demonstration by Wisconsin Kiters.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

