Toddler pulled from Brown Deer pool, taken to hospital: officials

North Shore Fire/Rescue was called to a report of a 2-year-old not breathing after being found in a pool Wednesday, July 27.

When crews arrived to the scene in Brown Deer, CPR was in progress. The child was pulseless, and law enforcement and EMS personnel took over resuscitation efforts.

The child regained pulses and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.