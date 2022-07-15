Brown Deer hazardous materials release; emergency crews on scene

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department Regional Hazardous Materials Team responded to an apartment complex on N. Green Bay Road just north of Brown Deer Road in connection with a hazardous materials release.

Officials say one building is evacuated – and power and gas has been disconnected while emergency crews mitigate the issue.

North Shore Fire and Rescue are assisting the hazmat team.

Hazardous materials incident in Brown Deer

This is a developing story.