Brown Deer hazardous materials release; emergency crews on scene

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Brown Deer
FOX6 News Milwaukee
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Milwaukee Fire Department Regional Hazardous Materials Team responded to an apartment complex on N. Green Bay Road just north of Brown Deer Road in connection with a hazardous materials release.

Officials say one building is evacuated – and power and gas has been disconnected while emergency crews mitigate the issue.

North Shore Fire and Rescue are assisting the hazmat team. 

This is a developing story.