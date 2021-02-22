Brothers bust out celebratory 'worm' after being surprised with trip to Disney World

A pair of brothers from Avoca, Pennsylvania, excitedly showed some impressive dance moves after they were surprised with a trip to Disney World.

Footage shared to Facebook shows Chrissy Ryzner Yucas’s two sons completing a scavenger hunt she’d set up for them, which revealed that they would be taking a trip to the iconic theme park.

"We’re going to Disney World!" one of them shouted.

The pair whoop and cheer before diving onto the floor to do the worm in celebration.

