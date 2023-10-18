Brookfield vodka theft from Sendik's; police seek to ID man

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say stole a case of vodka from the Sendik's on W. Capitol Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Officials say the suspect entered the store and grabbed a cart. He selected a case of Tito's Vodka and exited the store without paying for it, officials say.

If you can help identify this man, you are urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.