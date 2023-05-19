Brookfield vending machine theft; police seek to ID suspect

article

The Brookfield Police Department is investigating a theft that happened April 22 at a business on Bishops Way in Brookfield.

Police say the suspect entered an unlocked office building and damaged a vending machine in order to steal approximately $300. The same suspect also attempted to steal from the same vending machine on Dec. 30, 2022.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.