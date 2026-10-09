The Brief A woman who police say stole a vehicle from a Brookfield fitness center was arrested in Illinois. Police said the woman, Amy Jones, is the same woman accused of posing as an MPS substitute teacher. Jones appeared in court and was released on bond in that case earlier this week.



A woman who police say stole a vehicle from a Brookfield fitness center on Friday is the same woman who prosecutors accuse of posing as a substitute teacher in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to Brookfield police, a suspect used a false name to gain entry to the Crunch Fitness on Capitol Drive early Friday morning, Oct. 9. The suspect then stole the keys to a blue 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.

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On Friday night, Brookfield police said the vehicle and suspect were found. Police later told FOX6 News that the suspect, Amy Jones, was found in Illinois and that she is the same woman who's accused of posing as the substitute teacher.

What we don't know:

Jones is currently still in custody in Illinois. At this time, it's not clear when she will be handed over to local law enforcement.

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The backstory:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Jones, 23, with impersonating a public employee and five counts of exposing a child to harmful descriptions, all felonies.

Jones appeared in court on Tuesday, and she was released on a $5,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with Rufus King High International School or students identified in the complaint.

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Michael Cerniglia, Jones' defense attorney, said during bond arguments that Jones "manages bipolar disorder and was experiencing an acute, manic episode caused by delayed home prescription delivery, and was off her meds during the time these allegations allegedly took place."

Records show Milwaukee police arrested Jones five days after the incident at Rufus King. She was at Granite Hills Hospital, a West Allis mental health hospital. Jones has no criminal history.

Amy Jones

Dig deeper:

Court filings said Jones told police she snuck in with students on the morning of Sept. 24, went through security and walked around the school. Jones then went to the office – where she overheard staff talking about a substitute teaching company – said she was a substitute teacher with that company and signed the substitute teacher sign-in sheet.

Jones, a graduate of the school, was placed in a classroom with students despite not being employed by the substitute company, nor being on the list of substitutes hired by the district. Court filings said there were eight staff absences that day – with only seven having been filled – and Jones "got lucky" because there happened to be an unfilled position.

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A real teacher set up class materials with Jones in a classroom for the first 20 minutes, and prosecutors said Jones began acting out when that teacher left the room.

Court filings said students told investigators Jones used profane and lewd language, racial slurs, made sexual comments to students – and also organized students by race and gender. Students also said Jones started playing rap music very loud and "dissed" kids for their weight, race, looks and money. She also asked if any students had a vape or marijuana because the class was "so f---ing lame and annoying."

After the students involved in the incident got out of class, they went to staff and told them about Jones. Ultimately, Jones "taught" two classes, and was escorted off school property before the third class began.

Rufus King High School

What they're saying:

MPS provided an update on its internal investigation Tuesday, in which the district said Jones "did go through the school's safety scan" but "the office did not follow proper district protocol" when validating if she was a substitute teacher.

"There is no excuse for it not occurring, and we take this matter seriously," a statement to school staff and families said.

FOX6 News reached out to Rufus King's principal, who declined to comment. The district has said that "supportive measures" are in place for students, but did not explain what those measures include.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include additional information.