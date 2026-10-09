Vehicle stolen from Brookfield Crunch Fitness, suspect used false name

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The Brief Brookfield police are investigating a vehicle theft at Crunch Fitness. Police said the theft happened around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 9. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-787-3702.



The Brookfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from Crunch Fitness.

Vehicle theft

The Details:

According to Brookfield police, a suspect used a false name to gain entry to the Crunch Fitness on Capitol Drive early Friday morning, Oct. 9, before stealing the keys to a blue 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with Wisconsin license plate BEB-5809.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.