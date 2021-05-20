Brookfield ULTA theft, woman wanted

Brookfield police are looking for a woman who stole from ULTA Beauty on Bluemound Road.

The theft happened on the afternoon of May 18.

Police said the woman placed fragrance items in her purse and left the store without paying for them, driving away in a black Nissan Altima with no license plates. The vehicle was last seen headed west on Bluemound.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police or Waukesha County Crimestoppers at 1-888-441-5505.