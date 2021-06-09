Brookfield Ulta theft, suspects wanted: police

article

The Brookfield Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole $1,800 worth of fragrances from an Ulta Beauty store on Monday, June 7.

Police said the suspects left the store on Bluemound near Calhoun around 7:15 p.m. in a black sedan with Illinois license plates, possibly a Kia.

The first suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 6' tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks pulled back in a ponytail.

The second suspect was described as a Black subject, unknown gender, approximately 5'07" tall.

The second suspect was also observed at the Mount Pleasant Ulta Beauty store earlier on Monday, where they also stole merchandise.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at topcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app.

