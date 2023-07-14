Brookfield TJ Maxx theft; woman sought

article

Brookfield police are asking the public for its help to identify a woman suspected of stealing from TJ Maxx on Bluemound Road on June 30.

Officials say the woman concealed a pair of blue children's Crocs, valued at $44.99, in a TJ Maxx bag. The suspect was wearing a black "Stranger Things" t-shirt, black leggings, and multi-colored Crocs.

If the suspect is identified, call Officer Martin at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.