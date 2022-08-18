Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing

article

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.

Police say the suspect vehicle was a newer model dark gray Chevy Malibu with no vehicle registration displayed.

If you have information that could help identify either or both of the women, you are urged to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.