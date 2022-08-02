Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1.

Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on Monday – and concealed $787.71 worth of merchandise in bags before exiting past lasts points of sale without paying. Loss prevention advised these suspects have also been shoplifting from Burlington in Brown Deer and Milwaukee.

The first suspect is described as a taller, heavier, female, Black with long black hair, wearing a black t-shirt with a white picture on the front, long pink pants, and black sandals. The second suspect is described as a shorter female, Black with long black hair, wearing a white t-shirt with a multicolor design on the front, wearing black, knee-length shorts, and white sandals.

If you have information that could help identify either or both of these women, you are urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.