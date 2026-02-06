Brookfield theft leads to police chase; 2 suspects taken into custody
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people are in police custody following a report of a retail theft and a police chase that stretched from Brookfield into West Allis on Friday, Feb. 6.
Brookfield police chase
What we know:
A news release says shortly after noon on Friday, Town of Brookfield Police responded to a report of a retail theft at a business on W. Bluemound Road.
A short time later, City of Brookfield officers located the suspect’s vehicle and initiated contact with it in the lot of a nearby shopping center.
When officers initiated contact with the suspect vehicle, that vehicle reversed into a City of Brookfield squad before the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.
A second suspect took over control of the suspect vehicle and rammed several citizen vehicles while fleeing the scene.
Police chase on EB I-94
Dig deeper:
City of Brookfield officers pursued the suspect vehicle eastbound on Bluemound Road, southbound on Moorland Road and then eastbound on I-94.
The pursuit ended near I-94 and Highway 100 after officers successfully used trained techniques to force the vehicle to stop. The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short distance away by responding officers.
2 injured
What we know:
A citizen was injured by the fleeing suspect. That citizen was treated and released from the scene.
A City of Brookfield officer was also injured during this incident. That officer was treated and released from an area hospital.
Both suspects involved in this incident are in police custody. Charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.