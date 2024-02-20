Brookfield teen invents life-saving app, receives national award

A student at Brookfield Academy is being honored for developing an app that helps people struggling with kidney disease.

Rachel Sun is only a junior at Brookfield Academy but is already using her skills to change lives. Around eight years ago, Sun's grandma was put on dialysis.

"I really got inspired by her condition," she said. "Kidney failure struggles, I realized she kind of changed and she was really tired all the time."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rachel Sun

While watching her grandma struggle with kidney failure, Sun was determined to help.

"Going to frequent hospital visits, and dialysis schedules with her, I’ve seen a lot of different people in the hospital who have similar conditions," she said.

She taught herself how to code and developed an app bridging the gap between patients with kidney disease and health care providers.

The app, Renal Analysis, uses AI technology to detect the presence of anemia in the patients’ body, which can be a critical issue.

"They really need a solution," Sun said.

Her hard work to find a solution paid off. She was awarded first place in the nationwide Congressional App Challenge competition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I want to present this to Rachel as a certificate of special recognition from the House of Representatives," said U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)

Rachel Sun and U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)

Sun is invited to the U.S. Capitol in April, where she will be presenting her app to private sector representatives.

"It really means a lot to me," Sun said. "[And] my family, and most importantly, my grandma."