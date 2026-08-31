Brookfield teen exposed himself to women, children: prosecutors

The Brief A 17-year-old Brookfield boy faces charges across two counties after allegedly exposing himself to women and young children. Investigators state the teen exposed himself in a West Allis aquatic center parking lot and a Brookfield grocery store parking lot. The suspect claims his dashboard camera recordings will prove his innocence against the allegations, according to police.



A Brookfield teen faces charges in two separate counties after police say he exposed himself to multiple women and children in parking lots.

Brookfield police investigation

What we know:

A 17-year-old Brookfield boy faces adult charges in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties after two separate exposure incidents, according to authorities.

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West Allis police reported that officers responded to Cool Waters Aquatic Center after a woman said a man exposed himself to her and her nieces and nephews in the parking lot. The children were between the ages of 8 and 3. The woman told officers that 17-year-old Matthew Burnside of Brookfield waved his genitals at them after she yelled, "There are kids here," according to police.

Matthew Burnside

Later that same day, Brookfield police responded to the Pick 'n Save parking lot on West Greenfield Avenue, according to investigators. Police said Burnside approached a woman and her 9-year-old child with his pants around his ankles while touching himself.

Burnside told police he works at Pick 'n Save and left work early because he did not want to go home to his parents, according to records. West Allis police noted Burnside was previously cited in March 2025 for being naked in the women's bathroom at Greenfield Park.

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In court, the court commissioner set a $5,000 signature bond in the Waukesha County case.

"I really don't understand the conduct that's being alleged. I don't know why – the allegations are very disturbing to the court. I frankly don't even understand it," the court commissioner said.

Milwaukee County warrant

What we don't know:

Burnside told police that he did not expose himself to the 9-year-old child in Brookfield, according to authorities. He said he has a dashboard camera that captures all angles and believes the recordings will prove he is innocent.

An arrest warrant was filed in Milwaukee County, but it remains unclear when Burnside will make his initial court appearance there.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.