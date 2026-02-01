Brookfield police shooting; suspect shot, injured after firing at officers

article

The Brief A Brookfield police officer shot and injured a suspect after an exchange of gunfire late Saturday night, Jan. 31. Brookfield police say officers were searching the area of a vehicle crash when the suspect fired at officers. An officer returned fire and shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured by gunfire.



A Brookfield police officer shot and injured a person after that person fired at officers late Saturday night, Jan. 31.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the City of Brookfield Police Department, at about 10:30 p.m., Brookfield police officers responded to a vehicle crash on Barker Road, just north of North Avenue.

When officers arrived, they got information about a person involved in the crash who had run away from the scene. While searching the area, the suspect fired at officers. A Brookfield police officer returned fire, and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect, a 31-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No officers were struck by gunfire. However, one officer received minor injuries while responding to the threat of active gunfire.

The involved officer is 24 years old with three years of law enforcement experience. That officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice and department policy.

Brookfield police say the preliminary investigation indicates officers performed their duties "courageously, professionally and within the confines of the law and department expectations."

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident with the Milwaukee Police Department as the lead agency.