Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield police seek suspects in pair of tequila thefts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Suspects sought in Brookfield tequila theft

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is seeking information about a pair of tequila thefts involving two suspects at a Pick 'n Save in November.

Police said two male suspects took eight bottles of tequila valued at $235 from the Pick 'n Save near Greenfield Avenue and Moorland Road on Nov. 24. On Nov. 29, the same two suspects returned and another eight bottles of tequila, this time valued at $200.

To many an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

To contact the Brookfield Police Department director, call 262-787-3702 or email eaves@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

MPD: Search for suspects who robbed gas station on E. Oklahoma
slideshow

MPD: Search for suspects who robbed gas station on E. Oklahoma

Milwaukee police are investigating the armed robbery of a Speedway gas station on E. Oklahoma Avenue -- just east of S. Chase Avenue.

Have you seen it? Classic car stolen in Jefferson County
slideshow

Have you seen it? Classic car stolen in Jefferson County

If you see the vehicle or have any information regarding the case, you're asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 920-674-7310.