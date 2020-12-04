Brookfield police seek suspects in pair of tequila thefts

article

The Brookfield Police Department is seeking information about a pair of tequila thefts involving two suspects at a Pick 'n Save in November.

Police said two male suspects took eight bottles of tequila valued at $235 from the Pick 'n Save near Greenfield Avenue and Moorland Road on Nov. 24. On Nov. 29, the same two suspects returned and another eight bottles of tequila, this time valued at $200.

To many an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

To contact the Brookfield Police Department director, call 262-787-3702 or email eaves@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

