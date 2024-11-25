Brookfield police chase ends in crash; 3 taken into custody

article

Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash in Brookfield early Monday morning, Nov. 25.

According to police, the pursuit began around 12:30 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation and suspected use of a controlled substance in the area of Moorland and Greenfield.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Three people were taken into custody.

One of the individuals who was arrested will be referred to the Waukesha County DA for possession of marijuana, one will be referred for carrying a concealed weapon and the third individual will be referred for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances (amphetamine) and resisting or obstructing.