Brookfield motorcyclist struck tree in Richfield

A Brookfield man was hurt when his motorcycle struck a tree in Richfield Sunday afternoon, May 30.

Sheriff's officials said a call came in from a neighbor near Pleasant Hill Road and Slinger Road who heard the crash and found the motorcycle and operator, who was unconscious and bleeding from the head. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff.

Flight for Life took the 58-year-old man to the hospital.

An initial investigation revealed the man failed to negotiate the curve eastbound on Pleasant Hill Road and went off the road and into the soft gravel, where he then lost control and struck the tree. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the grass near a field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Sheriff's officials said speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors.