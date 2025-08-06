Brookfield Metro Market theft; suspect sought, stole $1,300 balloon inflator

article

The Brief Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred at Metro Market on July 15. The suspect stole a Twin-Air Sizer II inflator valued at $1,350.00. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.



Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.

What we know:

According to police, the theft occurred on July 15 at the Metro Market on Capitol Drive.

The suspect stole a Twin-Air Sizer II inflator used to inflate balloons – valued at $1,350.00.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.





