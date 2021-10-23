Brookfield Metro Market liquor thief wanted: police

article

The Brookfield Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted for a pair of Metro Market liquor thefts – the first of which happened on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

On Oct. 19, police said the suspect stole 24 bottles of liquor from the Metro Market near Bluemound Road and Discovery Drive. Two days later, on Oct. 21, police said the same suspect returned and stole 28 bottles of liquor, valued at roughly $1,800.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, approximately 5'10" tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-787-3702 or email eaves@ci.brookfield.wi.us. To make an anonymous tip, call Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.