The Brief Two area Kiddie Academy daycares shut down after state officials revoked their licenses. The state found staff training records were falsified, leaving unqualified workers supervising children. Franchisees permanently closed the Brookfield and Mequon sites after an appeal was denied.



Two Kiddie Academy daycare locations in the area are shut down after state officials revoked their licenses.

"Falsified" information

What To Know:

In short, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) told FOX6 News investigators found "falsified" information concerning the completion of several employees' required training courses. As a result, DCF said Kiddie Academy had unqualified staff supervising children.

In documents obtained by FOX6, there is reference to multiple instances where, quote, "groups of children in 4 out of the 7 classrooms were under the supervision of assistant teachers and not supervised by a qualified teacher as required."

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A complaint was received in May 2025 from a mother, who says her 17-year-old daughter was employed at Kiddie Academy of Brookfield as a receptionist and dishwasher.

The state found the girl was asked to work directly with kids to, quote, "help the center meet staffing ratios."

Locations closed

Big picture view:

Both the Brookfield and Mequon locations are closed and are no longer listed on the company’s corporate website. The state revoked Kiddie Academy of Brookfield’s license in June, but the daycare was allowed to stay open after the company appealed. During a hearing last week, the state said an administrative judge upheld DCF’s decision to revoke the license – that prompted the provider to close immediately.

A parent emailed FOX6 last week saying the abrupt closure put a strain on many families to find alternative childcare with no notice. The parent told us most other daycares have a waiting list until spring.

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Kiddie Academy corporate response

What they're saying:

FOX6 News reached out to Kiddie Academy’s corporate office in Maryland by telephone. A spokeswoman said the franchisees have opted to permanently close these two locations:

"We are aware of the state’s decision regarding the revocation of licenses for two independently owned and operated Kiddie Academy locations in the Milwaukee area, Kiddie Academy of Brookfield and Kiddie Academy of Mequon. Following the recent hearing, the franchisees for these locations informed us that they have decided to permanently close the Academies.

"We recognize how this unexpected closure can be disruptive for families, children and staff. The Kiddie Academy brand’s corporate team remains in close contact with the franchisees and is supporting them as they work through the closure process.

"Maintaining high standards across every Kiddie Academy location is a priority for us. We take compliance with state licensing requirements seriously and expect every independently owned and operated Academy to meet those requirements."

Families impacted

What you can do:

Families who have been impacted by this closure and need assistance finding local, quality care can visit the childcare finder webpage. If families are having trouble finding care or need additional services for their child(ren), there are several Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies across the state that can provide personalized assistance.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.