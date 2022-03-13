Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield Kohl's theft, man wanted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking to identify a man wanted for stealing more than $600 worth of merchandise from Kohl's.

According to police, on March 11, the man fled the store in a black Ford Taurus after stealing $666.89 worth of merchandise.

He's described as Hispanic, wearing a fur lined hood and black hat.

Police say he has "frequently committed retail thefts at Kohl's."

The Taurus has Wisconsin license plate number AMC 9703.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police 262-787-3702.

