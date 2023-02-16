Brookfield Kohl's theft, man sought by police

article

Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on 124th Street.

The theft happened Feb. 12 around 3 p.m.

Police described the man as Black, between the ages of 40 and 50, standing 6' tall, wearing a black zip-up jacket, black undershirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

He left in a black/blue Ford Crossover with heavy damage to the panel on the front passenger side.

He headed north on 124th Street in that vehicle after stealing $764.65 worth of merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.