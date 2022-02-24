Brookfield Kohl's theft; 2 suspects sought

article

Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects accused of stealing nearly $1,400 in apparel from a Kohl's Department Store on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 8:30 p.m.

Items include long and short sleeve Nike shirts, Nike sweatshirts, women's Adidas jogger pants, and crew neck sweatshirts valued more than $1,368.

They fled the scene in a newer model grey Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu, with no registration plates.

If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Officer Iverson with the City of Brookfield Police Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android