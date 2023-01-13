Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen

article

Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or email Officer Iverson. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website, or through the P3 app.



