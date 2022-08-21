Brookfield Immanuel Lutheran playground dedication

article

A new playground was dedicated Sunday, Aug. 21 at Brookfield's Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Organizers said they expected around 500 church members, families, playground sponsors and members of the community to take part in Sunday's dedication, which also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This new playground is a community playground, located on Hampton Road near Lilly Road. Immanuel Lutheran Church, School & Child Care leaders said it is "not just a playground but a place to build strong families and vibrant communities."

It opens just in time for the 435 Immanuel students to enjoy it during the 2022-2023 school year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After the ceremony, there was live music, games and bounce houses for the kids, along with food trucks for those who were hungry.