Brookfield firefighters spend 2 weeks training at vacant hotel

Demolition at an old hotel near The Corners of Brookfield was postponed to allow firefighters to build their skills.

"We never know when we’re going to rely upon these people," said Robert Gould, CEO of The Corners of Brookfield.

FOX6 News stopped by Wednesday, April 14 as Brookfield firefighters took part in a two-week training exercise at the vacant La Quinta Hotel.

"It gives you a little more sense of realistic, so being in here, we can do any kind of wall breaches, search and rescue," said Tony D'Amico.

The Corners of Brookfield purchased the land for future expansion, but before the old hotel comes down, it was donated to Brookfield firefighters for training.

"It’s essential to try and give back something where we can," said Gould.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Training, you really don’t get to do this often with these type of buildings and this type of procedure, so it’s really great that The Corners allowed us to use this building," said D'Amico.

The firefighters can then apply this hands-on training when responding to real-life emergencies, something Gould thinks could come full circle.

"To involve the town, you know, in any opportunity that we can to further their training of first responders to support us all in our hour of need," said Gould.

The Brookfield assistant fire chief said they're opening up the building to other local departments for training through Friday, April 23.