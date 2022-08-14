Brookfield 'Fill the Boat' Food Drive for those 'that need it most'

Helping those in need stay afloat was the goal of a "Fill the Boat" Food Drive in Brookfield Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14.

The fundraiser took place at St. John Vianney Parish, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council.

The drive featured the council's iconic Santa Maria boat float used in countless parades across southeast Wisconsin.

Organizers said they were happy with the turnout.

"We're just glad and happy," said Doug Wildes, grand knight. "Any amount, whatever we collect goes to those people that need it the most. We look forward to being of service to the rest of the community."

At last check, 200 pounds of food was collected along with about $1,500 in cash donations. Those numbers are expected to go up.