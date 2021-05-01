Brookfield Farmers Market shoppers return: 'Come and enjoy'

With the warmer weather heading our way, several local farmers' markets reopen this weekend. And with new CDC guidelines -- the experience will be different from last year.

Excitement surrounds the Brookfield Farmers' Market Saturday as shoppers head to Brookfield Central High School for opening day.

"We’ve had a great turnout – people are so happy to be out," Bobbi Harvey said.

It's the second season the market has operated during a pandemic -- so the vendors are no stranger to restrictions.

Social distancing, and sanitizing -- a few safety precautions still in place.

"Have hand sanitizers available and there’s still no sampling and no food items available to eat on sight, everything is packed to go," Harvey said.

But there are some loosened rules too.

Fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask outside -- and shoppers can touch items.

"It’ll be less stressful I think that you know if the kids reach out and touch something we won’t have to worry about it," Laura Stier said.

And it's a change vendors are excited about too.

Some farmers losing a large percentage of sales last year due to restrictions.

Brookfield Farmers Market

"It was really hard selling last year when people couldn’t touch tomatoes to see what ones they wanted or peppers so this year they’ll be able to do that which is wonderful," said Nancy Polzin.

From plants to popcorn, it's a variety of vendors happy to be back.

And as the season goes on -- market-goers can expect even more produce to pick from.

"We just hope that people come and enjoy," said Harvey.

The Brookfield Farmers Market offers virtual frequent shopper cards and a new reward system to make the market a safe experience. For more information on how to purchase those -- CLICK HERE.

