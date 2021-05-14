Brookfield East students' library push helps next generation

A pair of Brookfield East High School seniors found a way to give back to future generations before graduation – pushing for a new library.

"If you have an idea, just keep going with it because even if something happens, it can still work out in the end," said senior Mara Tetzlaff.

Tetzlaff and Anna Zimmerman are part of the 2021 graduating class. After a very unique senior year, they wanted to leave their mark.

"Even though I will not be here next year enjoying the library, I will for sure come back and see how it's being used by students," Zimmerman said. "That will just make me feel proud for all I accomplished."

Their plans for a new library began in 2018 with, of course, the pandemic putting everything on pause. Now, with the school board's recent approval of their plans, they are set to build a library for the future.

"It will give students, a variety of students, a place to do homework, tutoring, writing center," Zimmerman said. "There will also be small group areas where you will be able to practice presentations and speeches. I think it will definitely be used more."

It's a unique way to give back that makes administrations beam with pride.

"We’re so proud of our kids and our board and superintendent. They really set a vision of student ownership and leadership," said Brookfield East Principal Andy Farley. "To have kids lead a renovation process from start to finish is super rewarding and just models what we’re about here at Brookfield East."

The new library should be ready for students to enjoy when they return in fall.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.