Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods retail theft; police seek to identify suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Brookfield sporting goods store.
What we know:
According to the Brookfield Police Department, the theft happened at about 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Dick's Sporting Goods on Discovery Drive.
Investigators say the suspect entered the store and intentionally took $77.70 worth of merchandise without paying.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
What you can do:
Tips can be submitted anonymously through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 Tips app, available on Apple and Google Play devices.
Anyone with information can also contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department provided information.