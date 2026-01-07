Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods retail theft; police seek to identify suspect

article

The Brief Police say a suspect stole $77.70 worth of merchandise from a Brookfield store on Wednesday. The incident happened Wednesday morning at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Discovery Drive. Authorities are asking for anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers or the P3 app.



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Brookfield sporting goods store.

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, the theft happened at about 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Dick's Sporting Goods on Discovery Drive.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store and intentionally took $77.70 worth of merchandise without paying.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 Tips app, available on Apple and Google Play devices.

Anyone with information can also contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.