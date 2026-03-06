'History Rocks!' tour stops at Brookfield Central, some voice concerns

article

The U.S. Department of Education's "History Rocks!" tour is visiting schools across the country as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary. On Friday, that included Brookfield Central High School.

‘History Rocks!’ tour

Big picture view:

The tour kicked off in December. The education department said its goal is "to recognize excellence in civics education and promote a shared understanding of the principles that shaped the founding and history of our nation."

Student walkout

Local perspective:

With the visits comes some controversy. Several community members reached out to FOX6 News with concerns about one of the event's affiliates, the conservative group Turning Point USA.

Elmbrook Schools said the district was clear with tour organizers that they would not tolerate partisan politics.

The Waukesha County Democratic Party posted pictures on social media, saying some Brookfield Central students held a walkout in response to the event.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a correction.