Brookfield camper van fire outside NAPA Auto Care Center; extensive damage
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Sept. 11, responded to the scene of a vehicle fire in front of the NAPA Auto Care Center on North Avenue in Brookfield.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved camper van parked very close to the front of the structure.
There was extensive damage to the camper and its contents. The damage to the building was confined to the brick exterior wall and a portion of the aluminum soffit.
The employees inside the shop were safely evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. An employee working outside on the vehicle was treated on scene for minor burns.
The fire is currently under investigation.