Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted

article

Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol.

The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in gift cards and the victim's license.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

