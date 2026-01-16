article

The Brief A former American Legion post treasurer is charged with stealing from the group. Prosecutors accuse her of taking tens of thousands of dollars over several years. Legion post members said the group was already struggling financially.



A former American Legion post treasurer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Brookfield group over the course of several years.

In court:

Waukesha County prosecutors charged 72-year-old Darlene Baczek with theft and unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information.

The court issued a $5,000 signature bond, releasing Baczek from custody after her initial appearance on Thursday. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next month.

To get some answers, FOX6 News went to Baczek's home on Friday. She walked away when we tried to ask about the charges.

American Legion Post 449, Brookfield

Stolen money

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Baczek is accused of stealing more than $46,000 from American Legion Post 449. It happened from February 2018 through June 2024.

Court filings said Baczek withdrew cash and wrote unauthorized checks from the American Legion post's bank account. The checks, written as "Pay to the Order of Cash," ranged from as little as $50 to as much as $2,500.

Struggling post

What they're saying:

American Legion Post 449 member Donna Feller, as well as others, said the group was already struggling financially. She said Baczek was the post's treasurer and worked many roles during her time there.

"We have to try to run this place, and now we have to figure out what we're going to do," she said.

For now, Feller said the post is trying to stay optimistic that it will get the money back.

"She was here a long time, and we don't have the amounts or whatever happened to all of it," she said. "I'd like to be reimbursed so that we can keep our place open."

