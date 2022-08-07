Bronzeville Week celebrates Milwaukee's 'arts, culture and entertainment'

Bronzeville Week features eight days of celebration on Milwaukee's north side.

Bronzeville is called a cultural and entertainment district for a reason.

"Whether it is the home of America's Black Holocaust Museum or some of the great artists who are on display through murals who even live in the area and the African American-owned businesses that line King Drive, all of those things help uplift the arts, culture and entertainment in this area," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

The second week of August is dedicated to celebrating all of that, starting off with a walk/run on Saturday, Aug. 6 and the Cultural Arts Festival Sunday.

"It's been a long time since the pandemic," said Deborah Render, owner of GG Collections. "We’re so excited to get out, and what better time to get out than celebrate us and celebrate our crafts and what we do?"

Render said Bronzeville Week is all about bringing people and businesses like hers together.

"Not just Black women or Black men, but us as a people, coming together on one accord," said Render.

From fashion to food and even hair products, the week could not come together without all the talents of the community.

"None of this would be possible without the collaboration of so many, both residents, the city, philanthropic community, as well as the companies who have all invested in Bronzeville because they, too, believe in its beauty," said Coggs.

There are events scheduled every day until Saturday, Aug. 13.

