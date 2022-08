A Kenosha County resident, 45, was found dead at the Bristol Motel in the Town of Paris Monday evening, Aug. 15.

Sheriff's officials responded shortly after 6 p.m. after they were contacted by family of the victim.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Kenosha County sheriff's officials said there's no danger to the public in connection with this incident.