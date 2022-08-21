Bristol exotic pet surrender, 37 animals turned in

article

Thirty-seven animals were turned in during an "Exotic Pet Surrender Event" in Bristol Saturday, Aug. 20.

The event was held at the Pringle Nature Center on 160th Avenue in Bristol. Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants -- no questions asked.

Organizers noted that in some areas, there are no rehoming options for certain animals, and some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do. However, they said this is harmful to the pet and the environment.

This event, hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, served to provide alternative rehoming options for those no longer able to care for their exotic pets.

The next such Exotic Pet Surrender Event is planned for Sept. 11 between noon and 3 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites Milwaukee West on Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.