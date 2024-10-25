Kenosha County grain bin accident, man flown to hospital
article
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A man was flown to a hospital after a Kenosha County grain bin accident on Friday.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department were called to the scene in the town of Brighton. It happened on 240th Avenue near State Highway 142.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
According to KFRD, a 30-year-old man fell approximately 25 feet from the grain bin and was seriously injured. Flight for Life was called to take the man to a Milwaukee-area hospital from a landing zone at Brighton Town Hall.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, KFRD said.