Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County grain bin accident, man flown to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 25, 2024 8:51pm CDT
Kenosha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Flight for Life responds to a grain bin accident in the town of Brighton (Courtesy: KFRD)

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A man was flown to a hospital after a Kenosha County grain bin accident on Friday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department were called to the scene in the town of Brighton. It happened on 240th Avenue near State Highway 142.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to KFRD, a 30-year-old man fell approximately 25 feet from the grain bin and was seriously injured. Flight for Life was called to take the man to a Milwaukee-area hospital from a landing zone at Brighton Town Hall.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, KFRD said.